DEI Reaches One Day Volume of $4,363.73 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $4,363.73 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00338782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017113 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.