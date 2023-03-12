Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY traded down C$0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.67. 203,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.00. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$29.83 and a 52-week high of C$40.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.45.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

