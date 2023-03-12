Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Globant by 1,729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Globant by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Globant by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $153.47 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $282.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

