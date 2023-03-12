Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 131,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average of $158.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

