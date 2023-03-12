Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,696 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 36.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agree Realty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

