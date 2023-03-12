Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4,313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $429.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

