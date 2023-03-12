Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

