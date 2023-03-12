Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Atkore by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Atkore by 61.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Atkore by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.