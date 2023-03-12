Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average of $201.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.