Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE EOG opened at $112.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

