Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after acquiring an additional 263,345 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

