Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $270.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 270 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.31). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.25), with a volume of 105,747 shares changing hands.
Daily Mail and General Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270. The firm has a market capitalization of £569.16 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42.
Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile
Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.
See Also
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.