DA Davidson Raises Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $7.50

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDFN. Truist Financial lowered shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Redfin has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

