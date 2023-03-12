Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.37. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

