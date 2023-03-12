Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.50% of Curtiss-Wright worth $186,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

