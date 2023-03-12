Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Up 36.1% in February

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 315,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,888. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

