CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,335.56

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $19.79 million and approximately $1,335.56 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

