CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Stephens

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens from $161.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.78.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.6 %

CRWD stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.