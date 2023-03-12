CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $145.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.78.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,049,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 364,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 279,788 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

