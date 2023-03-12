CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.78.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.31. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

