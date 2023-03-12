CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $163.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $148.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.78.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,049,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 364,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after buying an additional 279,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

