Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.95

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and traded as low as $37.91. Croda International shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 13,519 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.23) to GBX 8,800 ($105.82) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($98.61) to GBX 7,400 ($88.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.01) to GBX 80 ($0.96) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.