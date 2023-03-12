Critical Comparison: Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) vs. Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and Triton International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% Triton International 44.47% 30.10% 6.09%

Dividends

Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Triton International pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Triton International pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Triton International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Triton International 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Upbound Group and Triton International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Triton International has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.92%. Given Triton International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triton International is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Triton International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triton International has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upbound Group and Triton International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.34 $12.36 million $0.20 129.10 Triton International $1.68 billion 2.15 $746.92 million $11.17 5.74

Triton International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upbound Group. Triton International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upbound Group beats Triton International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers. The Equipment Trading segment focuses on the purchase containers from shipping line customers, and other sellers of containers, and resells containers to container retailers and users of containers for storage or one-way shipment. The company was founded on September 29, 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

