Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €385.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €385.00 ($409.57) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($734.04) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($744.68) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €665.00 ($707.45) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ASML Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.