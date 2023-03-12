Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 4,116.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

CMCT stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -37.36%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

