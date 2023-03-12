CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

CRA International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

CRA International Trading Down 2.7 %

CRA International stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 94,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,707. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.70. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at CRA International

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

