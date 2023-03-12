Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $119.35 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $119.35 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.16 or 0.00053384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000887 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

