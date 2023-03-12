Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,488 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for about 3.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

