Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBPGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($13.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.93) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.17) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.3 %

CRBP opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

See Also

