Contrasting Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) and Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Juma Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ATN International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -0.78% -0.82% -0.35% Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ATN International and Juma Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

ATN International presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.61%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATN International and Juma Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $725.74 million 0.88 -$5.64 million ($0.67) -60.43 Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Juma Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International.

Volatility and Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juma Technology has a beta of 4.92, indicating that its share price is 392% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc. engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure. The International Telecom segment caters to other telecom providers such as international long-distance, roaming from other carriers, and transport and access services, as well as fixed internet and voice, and retail mobility services. The Renewable Energy segment delivers distributed generation solar power to corporate and industrial customers. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

About Juma Technology

(Get Rating)

Juma Technology Corp. engages in providing telephone communication services. The company was founded by David Giangano, Joseph Fuccillo and Frances Vinci on July 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.