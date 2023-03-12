Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNSL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Further Reading

