Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNSL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNSL opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
