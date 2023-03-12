Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

CEFC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.45.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

