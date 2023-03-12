CoinEx Token Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $122.63 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00446490 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,225.72 or 0.30179788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.