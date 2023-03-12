Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RFI opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

