Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 140,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,443. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,700,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 912,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 150,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,653,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

