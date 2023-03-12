Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RNP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 140,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,443. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
