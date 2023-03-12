Cogent Biosciences (COGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, March 13th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $534.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COGT shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

