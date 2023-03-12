CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.47) target price on the stock.

CLS Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.81. The company has a market cap of £545.77 million, a PE ratio of 443.23 and a beta of 0.86. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 231 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CLS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,580.65%.

Insider Activity

CLS Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £18,068.45 ($21,727.33). Insiders purchased 293 shares of company stock valued at $45,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

