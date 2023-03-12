Clarus Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Teradyne (TSE:TER)

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (TSE:TER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. Clarus Securities currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs.

Featured Articles

