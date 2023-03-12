Citigroup Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $110.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.43.
SEA Trading Down 5.3 %
SE opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $136.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in SEA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
