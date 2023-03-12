Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is United Services Automobile Association’s 9th Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,818,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

