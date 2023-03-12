Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

About Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 606,201 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

