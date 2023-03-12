Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.