Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.49

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $13.20. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 3,208 shares traded.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company engaged in providing banking services. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments and general banking services that include checking, savings, and money market accounts, certificate of deposit for both business and personal accounts, telebanking, and courier services.

