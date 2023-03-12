Chardan Capital Cuts Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target to $12.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Achilles Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

