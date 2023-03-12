Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.22 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.04). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04), with a volume of 143,295 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

