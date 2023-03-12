Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,887 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.46% of Chain Bridge I worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,074,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRG opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Chain Bridge I has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Chain Bridge I Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

