Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:CETUU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:CETUU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 13th. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CETUU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $10.28.

