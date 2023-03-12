CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0842 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $67.83 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00035490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00225410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,607.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08666025 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $11,614,752.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

