CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTC:OTGLF – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

CD Projekt Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

About CD Projekt

(Get Rating)

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.