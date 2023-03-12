Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Down 98.6% in February

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cavitation Technologies Price Performance
CVAT stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Cavitation Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavitation Technologies (CVAT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.