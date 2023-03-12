Castleark Management LLC Trims Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,110 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after buying an additional 683,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after buying an additional 622,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 700.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

